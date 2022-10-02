Deaths of PDD daily wagers

PDD authorities must ensure that better trained and better equipped employees are asked to do the job. If there is shortage of man power, then recruitment should be done. The newly recruited people should be trained and given required equipment so that they do not lose their lives.

The officers must take up the issue with higher authorities and must get the things done. Silence on such matters will lead to more such tragic mishaps in future also and there will be no end to such deaths.

The families of these daily wagers, who already suffer due to meagre wages paid to them, find it very difficult after they lose him in a mishap like this. The daily wagers must also not do such type of works, for which they are not properly trained and not fully aware about safety measures.

Their over-enthusiasm can prove fatal for them. Those at the top positions in PDD have a duty towards the safety of those, working under them. They have to ensure safety of all those including daily wagers and provide such working conditions so that mishaps are avoided, and precious lives save.