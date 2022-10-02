Deaths of PDD daily wagers

A news report says that a daily wager of Power Development Department (PDD) was electrocuted to death while repairing a high tension wire at Gabra village of Karnah in Kupwara district, on Sunday.
This is not for the first time that a daily wager died due to electrocution while on duty. Such mishaps keep on happening and the daily wagers become the victims, losing their lives.
Why do many mishaps occur and why is not a check on the re-occurance of such accidents? Are not the lives of these daily wagers precious? Why some others in the PDD become careless and negligent, resulting in such mishaps? There should be an end to these mishaps and deaths.
The officials in PDD must care about the lives of these daily wagers. All safety measures should be taken so that their lives are protected. The daily wagers are paid pittance and even then made to do the dangerous works.
Other permanent employees of the department, who are better trained and equipped must do these risky works themselves with all safety measures. The daily wagers are not usually better trained for such works. Then some mishaps also occur due to communication gap between the ground staff, busy in repair work, and others, sitting in power stations.
The power supply must be stopped before the start of repair work and restored only after the work is completed. Sometimes, it happens that suddenly those sitting in power stations restore electricity without realising or bothering that some people from PDD are busy in work somewhere and that putting the power supply on can prove fatal for them.
PDD authorities must ensure that better trained and better equipped employees are asked to do the job. If there is shortage of man power, then recruitment should be done. The newly recruited people should be trained and given required equipment so that they do not lose their lives.
The officers must take up the issue with higher authorities and must get the things done. Silence on such matters will lead to more such tragic mishaps in future also and there will be no end to such deaths.
The families of these daily wagers, who already suffer due to meagre wages paid to them, find it very difficult after they lose him in a mishap like this. The daily wagers must also not do such type of works, for which they are not properly trained and not fully aware about safety measures.
Their over-enthusiasm can prove fatal for them. Those at the top positions in PDD have a duty towards the safety of those, working under them. They have to ensure safety of all those including daily wagers and provide such working conditions so that mishaps are avoided, and precious lives save.