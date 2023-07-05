Deaths on roads

There is no end to deaths in road accidents. The mishaps keep on occurring in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir causing loss of lives. Be it the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway or any other major or small road, there are reports of accidents almost daily.

While some people get killed, some others get seriously injured, and have to be treated in hospitals for prolonged time. Those suffering from serious injuries, like bone fractures, have a tough time. Sometimes they have to undergo multiple surgeries and have to remain admitted in hospitals for long time.

Tragedies strike the families when they lose their members. In some incidents more than one member are killed in an accident. The accidents affect the families badly health-wise, emotionally and financially.