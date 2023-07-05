Deaths on roads

There is no end to deaths in road accidents. The mishaps keep on occurring in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir causing loss of lives. Be it the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway or any other major or small road, there are reports of accidents almost daily.
While some people get killed, some others get seriously injured, and have to be treated in hospitals for prolonged time. Those suffering from serious injuries, like bone fractures, have a tough time. Sometimes they have to undergo multiple surgeries and have to remain admitted in hospitals for long time.
Tragedies strike the families when they lose their members. In some incidents more than one member are killed in an accident. The accidents affect the families badly health-wise, emotionally and financially.
While going by the increasing number of deaths in road accidents, there should have been some major steps at the government and non-government levels to prevent occurrence of the accidents.
The government officials must ensure that the traffic safety rules are strictly followed and condition of the roads and bridges made better to stop such accidents from happening. The people on their part must strictly follow the traffic rules and strictly avoid violating the rules.
The violation of the rules is one of the main causes of road accidents. Be it over-speeding or negligent driving, the bad results are there in the form of mishaps.
A number of youngsters who are not fully trained for driving and even do not posses driving license, drive cars and two wheelers on roads. They have the tendency of over-speeding and wrongly overtaking the other vehicles.
The tendency is not prevalent among them only but among those also who are fully trained and having driving licenses. Some mishaps lead to fights on roads among the involved drivers.
Those driving on roads have to behave and act responsibly. Any violation can take anybody's precious life or make any person injured seriously.
Driving is not a racing competition. Driving needs patience. Those losing patience and violating rules and norms not only create problems for others but for themselves also.
There are reports of condition of roads and bridges bad in some areas, that leads to accidents. Necessary repairs should be done to make the condition of roads better and prevent accidents.