Debating Education: Uniformity in Academic Sessions

Jammu and Kashmir administration gave the indication that the government is changing the education session from November to March. The only reason given for the change in session from November to March is that it will bring uniformity in the education schedule; no other reason or data is in public domain in support of the proposed policy decision.

The only best thing that has happened is that it generated a debate for and against, both in print and social media, and also in our homes and work places, as almost all households have school going children. What does this change in educational session actually mean has to be clarified for the benefit of all concerned including children for whom this change is being brought.

It only means that the children will appear in the examination in the month of March-April instead of November–December, and the admissions to the new classes will now be made after the result is declared some times in June-July instead of December.

But is it not the same in plain regions of Jammu which have sub-tropical climatic conditions. November – December session of examination and admission to new classes is only in hilly and cold regions of J & K that have temperate climate.