December 31, 2019 | When the early reports about covid were caught by WHO

Three years ago, to the date, on December 31, 2019 the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s “Country Office in the People’s Republic of China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia in Wuhan, People’s Republic of China”.

At WHO’s request on January 3, Chinese officials “provided information to WHO on the cluster of cases of ‘viral pneumonia of unknown cause’ identified in Wuhan”.

These statements have been taken from a June 2020 statement of the WHO and is pertinent because it shows that the Chinese did not volunteer information to the WHO but guardedly responded about the emergence of a new coronavirus.

Virologists soon concluded that it had jumped from bats to humans through an intermediary animal host.

It is important to recall these facts about the Covid 19 pandemic’s origin because, once again. the world is facing Chinese reticence in sharing full information about the sudden and great spread of the disease in the country’s vast population. This outbreak has come in the wake of the Chinese communist party and government being compelled to lift its ‘zero covid’ policy a few weeks ago.

The sudden change in course of China’s covid management became necessary because of manifested popular anger at the draconian lock downs of cities and areas at the emergence, from time to time, of only a few covid-19 cases in these places.

Clearly, President Xi Jinping after being elected as the country’s supreme and unquestioned leader for a third five-year term by the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress in October this year could not withstand the pressure of the growing and great popular resentment. Clearly, also, till the Party Congress he did not want a rise in covid 19 cases; hence, the continuance of the ‘zero covid’ policy.