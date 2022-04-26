Decoding Ponzi Traps

A pyramid scheme is not part of the direct selling industry. The structure of the pyramid scheme is to build a continuous chain of investors and is a deceptive way of ‘duping’ investors of their hard earned money.

Instead of delivering a product or service to the investors, a pyramid scheme guarantees returns to its participants in exchange for getting others to join the investment chain.

Money continues to flow up the chain as new investors bring in more people on board to form an ever-increasing pyramid. The promoters of such schemes are constantly on the lookout for new investors.

Then there is the multi-level marketing (MLM) model, which has the same modus operandi in its operations as that of the pyramid scheme.

But the only difference is that it focuses on the sale of more goods as a compensation model instead of incentives for acquiring more members.

The promoters of this model offer their goods directly to members of the general public. These members solicit new people to join the product selling system, thereby establishing a structure that increases the chain.