Deconstructing Mass Marriages in Kashmir

BY JANIB WANI and SHAMEEM AHAMAD GANAYEE

Marriage has continued to be an integral feature of every known society. It serves as the cornerstone of the institution of the family.

As a proper course of action leads to a proper outcome: issues in marriage can prove harmful to society at a collective level. Mass marriages are currently being celebrated with fervor.

The compliments are flowing from everywhere. My peace of writing is not pleading against this very phenomenon - what I argue is that we need to look on-screen and off-screen as Peter Berger rightly stated, ‘things are not what they seem”, and contemplating things sociologically means recognising the aspect which might be shadowed by a group’s impact and experiences on an individual.