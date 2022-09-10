Deep-seated problems, superficial solutions!

'It is usual to talk of a new government ‘taking power’ after an election. It is more accurate to say that it ‘takes office’. For most of the power in our society in fact lies elsewhere.’

These are the prophetic words of Chris Harman; from his book - ‘Why Labour Fails?’

In the said writing, he elaborates why the British Labour Party, even when in ‘power’, could not translate its ideology into practice. The lines quoted above, roughly summarise the arguments in the book.

It is a political fallacy to consider that a government takes complete power. Even those, who come through democratic methods, form only a part of an elaborate power structure.

This draws our attention, to the intricately webbed relations of power and patronage, which form the bedrock of political authority.