Deepawali: The Spectacular festival of lights

Lakshmi Pujan, Kali Puja (Day 3)

The 3rd day is the height of the festival and coincides with the last day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month. The homes are aglow with lights, thereby making it the “festival of lights”. Firework display is an important part. Small business owners give gifts or special bonus payments to their employees. Shops usually close early on this day allowing employees to enjoy family time. The owners perform puja rituals in their office premises. There are no fasts as in other Hindu festivals rather they feast and share the bounties at their workplace’s community centres, temples and homes. It reminds the Eid day celebration of Muslims.

As the evening approaches, people wear new clothes or their best outfits. At dusk, family members gather for the puja of goddess Lakshmi and often of other deities like Saraswathi, Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman.

The puja and rituals in the Bengali Hindu community focus on Kali, the goddess of war, instead of Lakshmi.

Govardhan Puja, Annakut (Day 4)

This is the first bright day of the bright fortnight of the luni-Solar calendar. Different regions of India name it differently. According to one tradition the day is associated with the story of Bali’s defeat at the hands of Vishnu. In another interpretation it is thought to have been associated with Parvati and her husband Shiva playing a game of dice on a board of 12 squares and thirty pieces. Parvati wins and Shiva surrenders his shirt and clothes to her, rendering him naked. The mythological interpretation of it is a comparison with the cosmic power of creation and dissolution of the world through the masculine destructive power as represented by Shiva and the feminine procreative power, represented by Parvati, where 12 reflects the number of months in the cyclic year, while thirty are the number of days in the lunisolar month.

In some rural communities it is celebrated as honouring the legendry Krishna saving the cowherd and farming communities from incessant rains and floods triggered by Indra’s anger, which he accomplished by lifting the Govardhan mountain. The legend is remembered through the ritual of building small mountain-like miniature from cow dung. This ritual use of cow dung, a common fertilizer, is an agricultural motif and a celebration of its significance to annual crop cycles.

Bhai Duj, Vishwakarma Puja (Day 5)

This is the last day of the festival also called the brothers day celebrating the sister brother bond. On this day the womenfolk of the family gather perform a puja with prayers for the wellbeing of their brothers and then return to a ritual of feeding their brothers with their hands and in return receiving gifts. Often the brother travels to his sister’s place to get her blessings and invite her family to his house for a dinner etc.

The artisan Hindu and Sikh community celebrates this day as the Vishwakarma puja day. Vishwakarma is the Hindu deity for those in architecture, building, textiles and crafts trade. On this day the looms, the tools of trade, machines and workplaces are cleaned and prayers offered to these livelihood means.

One of the downsides of fireworks and crackers is to increase the concentration of pollutants and dust making the air quality indices of cities like Delhi and other metros worse. This needs to be checked and make these celebrations more environmentally friendly.