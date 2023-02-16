Deepening Diplomatic Crisis

India also targeted

Pentagon has revealed that a spying balloon had indulged in recording of the joint drill of infantry, navy and air force near Port Blair, capital of Andaman Nicobar between Dec, 2021 and Jan. 2022 which had been shared on social media also. Experts link China’s spying actions to its over ambition of acquiring the status of super power after displacing United States, hence secretly collecting military information of several countries. In this backdrop, the US has started discussion with friendly nations as these surveillance airships were being operated by the PLA air force which have been spotted over five continents thereby endangering their sovereignty.

Mixing old technology with the modern

As per intelligence officials of the United States, it is unbelievable to create an amalgam of ancient technology with modern communications and observations capabilities to peek into intelligence networks of other nations; something successfully done by China. Hence America’s retaliation. The US officials also claim that China’s surveillance balloon efforts have been continuing for the past several years partly out of Hainan province off China’s south coast which made it easy to target and collect secret information on military assets in countries including the United States and India.

US hits back

To expose China, Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman recently organized a briefing on China’s balloon espionage and invited about 150 officials from about 40 embassies and accused PLA planners of conducting the surveillance from the upper atmosphere at altitudes above where commercial jets fly, thereby using the balloons which have been flying between 60,000 and 80,000 feet or even higher which is a cause of worry to several countries. US officials have shared detailed

information with these embassies of allies and partners which do recognize the fact that they can be vulnerable or susceptible to Chinese spying act which had drawn attention of Japan in 2020 when an identical object was spotted in the sky though it was taken as UFO but in reality it could have been Chinese spying balloon.

China counters the US claim

China has asked America to return its balloon’s debris and denied the claims of spying and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research. Chinese foreign ministry officials emphasized that the balloon’s journey was out of its control and urged the US not to “smear” it because of the balloon.

China says if the United States does not return debris from the balloon then it will be proof of Americans being dishonest and exaggerating the issue.

China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye remarked “If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner. Lu lambasted the US government for “over-stressing” this issue, and repeated the Chinese official claim that the device was part of a civilian meteorological research effort, not espionage.