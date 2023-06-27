Deflation & inflation explained

Just a few weeks back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, said the disinflation process in India will be slow and protracted, with the 4% inflation target likely to be met only over the medium term. He pegged inflation for the current financial year 2023-24 at 5.1%, with quarter-wise estimation for Q1 at 4.6%, Q2 at 5.2%, Q3 at 5.4%, and Q4 at 5.2%.

Inflation has remained a constant feature and more focused area. On one hand, the Reserve Bank of India has remained (and continues to remain) too focused to control the inflation within the given acceptable limits, on the other hand, the consumers are continuously struggling to negotiate the pressure of inflation on their financial health. As of May, 2023 India's annual retail inflation stood at 4.25%, down from 4.7% in April, 2023.

Notably, the RBI shoulders the responsibility to tame inflation. It tweaks interest rates. The modus operandi is that by increasing lending rates, the apex bank aims to make loans costlier. Once the loans become costlier, the borrowing is discouraged. This leads to a cut in spending by the consumers. A cut in spending translates into less money in the market and prices stop rising. Ultimately, inflation moderates.

Deflation, in contrast, gives the apex bank room for cutting interest rates. As a result, hopes are high for another rate cut. However, some analysts expect that the RBI would wait for further data on CPI inflation, global oil prices as well as monsoon before cutting rates further.

For the general public, inflation has always remained a crucial measuring rod to determine their purchasing power. It is the inflation that pushes the prices of goods and services up and consumers’ wallets are hit as they get less for more. They are forced to change their spending habits. For instance, a common household had budgeted Rs.5000 on grocery items per month. They were comfortable with the budget as out of the budgeted amount to be spent on grocery items, they used to save Rs.1000 per month. To be precise, they used to get desired grocery items at Rs.4000 out of the budgeted amount of Rs.5000 till last month. But this month there was a price rise in certain grocery items in the same list and that led them to shelve out extra bucks by let’s say Rs.500 more. The items they used to get at Rs.4000, were now available at Rs.4500. So, the price rise reduced their savings by Rs.500. If the price rise continues further, they may be forced to spend a full budgeted amount of Rs.5000 earmarked for grocery items and will be left with no savings. In fact, the uncontrolled price rise has remained a permanent feature and there is a possibility of getting the same list of items at the price more than the budgeted amount. In this situation, the household may be either forced to remove an item from their cart or buy the product that has the inflated price by paying extra to affect their domestic budget.