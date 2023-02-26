Deforestation is a matter of concern

Since centuries, forests have been used for recreational activities like summer camps during the scorching heat of July and August. Forests are used for trekking, mountaineering, hunting, etc. Forests are used for research by researchers as well, and for a long time, the students of the higher levels who are pursuing their doctorate degrees from the universities

Uses of forests: As already mentioned in this article, the importance of the forests goes beyond helping the balance in the food chains and food webs. They also provide shelter to the wild animals and birds, act as the hub of medicinal plants, provide grazing space to the tribal nomads, and in some places, people who are living nearby forests also get several benefits without harming the forests.

What causes the deforestation: Deforestation takes place when there is an external involvement that disturbs the forest-covered areas for means of smuggling, constructional purposes, urbanization, timber demand for bridges, buildings, etc.

Suggestion: Reforestation is the best alternative for areas where trees have been cut down. But it takes too long to get into its original shape. So we should be aware of the people who try to harm the forest through local bodies, and government administration should pay attention to this, hold public awareness programmes regularly, and deploy sufficient manpower during night hours until our society gets vigilant and educated regarding the importance of the forest and its uses.