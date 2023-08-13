Defunct drainage system in Srinagar

Just a spell of rain, even for a few minutes, causes sudden waterlogging in major areas of Srinagar. What is surprising is that posh city centre areas including Polo View, Residency Road and Lal Chowk with newly constructed drainage system gets frequently inundated.



Recently, after a heavy spell of rains, water for the first time entered several shops at refurbished Polo View. At a time when a new drainage system has been constructed across length and breadth of Srinagar, why is there waterlogging? It is simply ill-planning.



Take the example of Boulevard Road. Despite having a network of drains connecting to two Sewage Treatment Plants, authorities dug up footpaths at several places and placed outlets directly into Dal Lake for stormwater.



For residents of the posh Barzulla area, rain sends shivers down their spine. After a few minutes of downpour, drains overflow inundating lanes and even compounds of the houses of several residents.

Residents say that water-backflow occurs as dewatering pumps aren’t operated during inclement weather. This is one of the main reasons for waterlogging.

Over one hundred dewatering pumps operate throughout Srinagar. However, there is a general complaint by locals that once power supply is off, these pumps don’t work on full capacity on generators.