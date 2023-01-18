The defunct street lights in several areas, and lack of dedicated power supply to street lights in other areas, clearly reflect the non-serious approach of some concerned authorities towards the development of Srinagar city.

Having functional street lights in the evening and during night is very important. But this very important issue is being ignored by the officials and common people continue to face inconvenience because of their non-serious approach.

Rather than passing the buck or indulging into blame game, the authorities must resolve this issue at the earliest.