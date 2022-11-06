Delay in Cancer diagnosis means poor survival

In India, the late diagnosis is possibly because of lack of awareness about the fact that cancer is a treatable disease and even can be cured if detected at an early stage. The patients also present late because of the myths that still exist in our community like getting diagnosed with cancer means a Death warrant, or an offence.

Patients hide their symptoms particularly, breast cancer patients because they feel ashamed, humiliated, as they have a fear of being blamed for the diagnosis and fear of being left by a loved one. One of the more common myth in our community is that the cancer treatment hurts more than it cures.

Some people also believe that the treatments are useless in curing cancer and only end up creating severe discomfort before the cancer results in death whereas the fact is that if the cancer is detected at an early stage (Stage I-II) the cure rate is above 80% in most of the cases and even crosses 90% in some cases.