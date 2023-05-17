Delay in distribution of free textbooks

They should not be made to re-use the books, already used by the students last year and not updated this year. As per the schedule the distribution of the free textbooks was to start from April 5 and all the students should have got the new books in the last week of April or first week of May.

Reports indicate that there are still a number of students in several zones who have not received the books and some students gave got only a few books and most other books are unavailable to them.

It is being hoped that the concerned authorities act fast and provide the free textbooks to all the students at the earliest. If the officials at the lower levels have not sent the requisition for the required books in time, they should be taken to task.

If the requisition has been made and still the books are being not supplied, then this problem too should be taken care of without further delay. The delay is not in the interests of the students and must be avoided at all the levels.