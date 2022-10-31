At the recently concluded United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, the member states unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration. This Declaration is essentially a set of guidelines and commitments to end terrorism from the civilised societies in the world.

The Declaration makes it obligatory for the member states to ensure zero tolerance toward terrorism. This high-sounding exhortation, as also reiteration of commitment to wipe out terrorism.

It is easier said than done, as it has been seen in the past that often these commitments lack the conviction to fight terrorism. It is left to the victim states to devise their own means and ways to fight terrorism.

Skepticism apart, the fact is that India, despite being the leading voice against terrorism, has been left alone in its fight against terrorism. There have been words of support, and some unequivocal declarations by the world capitals that India has the right to respond to the acts of terrorism taking place on its soil, mainly due to the hostile external forces. There are no prizes to guess which external forces are at work against India.

Over the decades, the definition of terrorism, and the methods of those encouraging and inciting terrorism, have undergone a phenomenal change. The definition of terrorist, hiding his /her face with balaclavas, is not relevant in the current times.

The times when the terrorists used to hide in jungles and come out only to strike their targets and return to their hideouts, are also vanishing. Now the terrorists live amidst vibrant societies. A smart phone and internet have become tools of terror.