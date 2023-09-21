Delhi: Where History Meets Modernity

It was in July 2016 when I first moved to Delhi for my higher studies. The valley was in mayhem back then having no internet connectivity, the mob blocking the roads and pelting stones.

The schools were shut and students were back to the playgrounds seeking some solace in playing cricket. Amidst all this, I ventured on a new journey which probably changed my fortunes for the rest of my life to say the least.

Howsoever as life happened, after spending almost seven years in Delhi I do share a love-hate relationship with it but there's no denying that Delhi has many charms to steal the show and those make it one of the best cities in the world.

Even when I thought of writing about my first hand experience in Delhi it was quite a struggle to begin with given the plentitude of thoughts, as if asking me to write down at length. However the art is long and words alone won't suffice to do justice to the art.

And for me writing about the place built over 2000 years of settlement also called as Shahjahanabad or The Walled City is no less than describing an art in its entirety or if you think mayhem could be a concern as it is not just a city but a pulsating essence that rubs off and enlivens the souls of all those who get a chance to connect with it.