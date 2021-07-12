Delimitation Commission: We presented a bad case

The Commission has a much more formidable task to perform than delineating constituencies and arranging them in order within the boundaries of tehsils and districts to remove the discrepancies that have cropped up since the last delimitation was done in 1995. The debate of population versus area has already exposed the fault lines which dot the territory and its people. The Commission members were prescient enough to understand what was being said to them and with what purpose. So, how the commission will do its work and deliver its verdict will determine that how far it has been able to iron out the differences between the regions and the people. And, it is unfortunate that the whole debate centered around Kashmir versus Jammu, as if the whole thing was all about two different entities that had nothing to do with each other. Against this backdrop , the lament of some of the parties over the loss of special status , statehood based on the three regions , appeared sham . They have harmed the cause which they claim to espouse.

In fact, they have given a legitimacy to the decisions of August 5, 2019 , when 200-year-old state lost its special status, rights and was split into two union territories.

Delimitation Commission is a constitutional body and it has to go by its mandate. But what is the Constitution? It is not just the written document, as is the case in most of the countries – in the UK, however, the conventions form the core of the unwritten constitution. The constitution offers us guarantees that there would be no infringement of our rights. I am not so sure whether it can set a new precedent, may be it is too adventurous for it, but if the scales of justice are to be met, it should not hesitate in exploring the new ideas while allocating the seats.