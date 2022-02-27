Delimitation report & the children of lesser god

Having said that, there are yet a couple of sections of the population in J&K who have very brittle chances of representation in future with the implementation of the report of the Delimitation Commission.

Among these sections that have remained unattended yet, despite meeting the Commission, making their presentations very effectively and convincing the Commission that their pleas have enough substance comprise Kashmiri Pandit displaced community, Kashmiri Sikhs and the people belonging to the Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

These communities have a very strong feeling that they have been treated as the children of lesser gods. However, they have still a great hope and expectation so far as the final report is concerned.

The Kashmiri Pandits made a presentation before the Delimitation Commission on 26 March 2021 at its New Delhi office and later in July 2021 at Jammu when the Commission paid a visit to the J&K state. A number of documents as desired by the Hon’ble Commission were also submitted before it, both at New Delhi as well as at Jammu.

The case of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities of Kashmir is a unique one which the founding fathers of the Indian constitution would have never visualised. Since they are living as refugees in their own country and belong to the Kashmir valley as its indigenous people, it is important that their issue is put on priority while finalising the draft.