Democracy at Odds

India and Pakistan both emerged as nations around the same time and since have had divergent trajectories.

While India has emerged as one of the most significant economies and an emerging superpower in the region and became a strong global force, unfortunately Pakistan has faced decades of political instability and military interventions, undermining its democratic framework.

Pakistan political history has been plagued with civil military rivalry, causing distrust and disruption of the civilian leads. The country continues to grapple with the history of power clashes between elected leaders and the defence establishment, critically weakening its democratic institutions.

From Liaquat Ali Khan to the former Prime Minister, Mr Imran Khan, the tussle for control between civilian and military forces has been relentless in Pakistan. This impeded the development of the democratic system and the constitutional rule.

Pakistan’s tumultuous path to democracy has been a chronicle of missed opportunities, political turmoil, and institutional conflicts. Since its creation in 1947, the country has seen frequent military coups, endemic corruption and a never-ending struggle between the democratically elected civilian government and the powerful defence establishment.

As a result, the country’s democratic institutions and progress have been severely impacted, with the incumbent government, unable to shake off the stranglehold of the defence establishments influence and assert their authority. Unfortunately, the country’s current situation remains dire, with the common people bearing the brunt of this political discord.

In stark contrast, Pakistan’s neighbour and fellow country created in the same year, India, has established itself as a vibrant democracy, marked by peaceful transition of power and robust institutions.

India has also transformed itself from a developing nation to an emerging market, economic powerhouse, while Pakistan is still grappling with the returning of domestic issues, such as unrest, poverty and political instability.

Despite seven decades of democratic governance, Pakistan has been unable to establish a stable democratic set up to the institutional conflicts and put off the influence of the defence establishment. The military has played an influential role in domestic policy and governing decisions, positioning itself as a parallel power.

As a result, the elected governments have frequently remained reliant on the establishment of their tenure, resulting in a political stalemate where the neighbour has been able to take decisive action on long-term issues.

In addition, the defence establishment's influence has impacted Pakistan’s foreign policy decision, leading to a lack of consistency and negatively impacting its foreign relations.

The current situation in Pakistan is highly concerning for the region, given its frequent internal tumult. Political instability has always resulted in a lack of investment, reduced international aid, and a halt in infrastructure projects leading to significant economic losses.