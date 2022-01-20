Democracy is About Accountability

Leaving aside the countries which are governed by the well known dictators, countries which are said to be following democracy, as a way of life, we do not find this kind of accountability. Most of these countries are riddled with open and high degree of nepotism and corruption. No one is ready to acknowledge any kind of wrong doing.

And the countries have been robbed of million and billions and yet no one is taken to task but are enjoying a complete impunity from any such accountability. Be that at any level, small or big. They somehow manage to get away with it by manipulating the system being run by them or even the courts of law supposed to keep an eye on them.

Multi corer scams are reported, and no one gets caught or is subjected to any trial. This impunity from the law of the land is enjoyed by even their distant relatives and friends. They wield so much of wealth and power that they manage to get the kind of public support to stay in power as long as they want or even pass on the same to their next generations.

They can buy and hire people from all walks of life to work for them and subdue their opponents. Democracy in the process has lost its meaning if we look at it from this angle.