Demographic transition and COVID-19

Prior to Frank W. Notestien, no demographer was in a position to explain the changes in fertility and mortality. In 1945, it was Notestien who gave a theory of demographic transition in its holistic manner explaining changes in fertility. He pointed out that the rapid growth of population during the past three centuries was the result of a dip in the death rate due to modernistion.

By the mid 1930s, throughout the modern western world, birth rates had a downward trend. This decline was seen because of widespread receptivity towards contraception. Three types of population were explained and characterised by Notestien according to their stage of demographic evolution.

The first type of population is the population in the stage of ‘‘incipient decline’’ where births are below the replacement levels. The second type of population is the population in the stage of ‘‘transitional growth’’ where both birth rates and death rates are still high and growth is very fast.