Demonetization Revisited

A late evening announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 of its decision to withdraw Rs.2000 denomination currency notes from the circulation was shocking for one and all.

The central bank gave the time till September 30 to exchange or deposit the high-denomination note. Even as the recall of Rs.2000 banknote is not demonetization, though some called the move as ‘soft demonetization’, it took no time for the general public to revisit the memories when none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an unscheduled speech on primetime TV on November 8, 2016 declared that all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes invalid.

The demonetization drive in November 2016 had shaken the financial system and people had nearly lost confidence in the Indian Rupee (INR). It took years for the central government to rebuild the trust and make the public believe that all is well with the Indian Rupee.

Let me share my own nervous moments with INR after a few months of demonetization. I was loudly told that “we don’t exchange Indian currency”. Actually, during my visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March 2017, I presented myself before a ‘Teller’ at a United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bank branch after waiting in a queue for about half an hour to seek exchange of my currency (INR).

Even as I tried to convince the bank official that the banknotes presented for exchange were not the demonetized one, he quoted the instructions of his top management not to accept any denomination of the INR. The blunt refusal of the ‘Teller’ at the bank branch in the presence of a good number of customers was embarrassing even though my currency in INR was genuine and valid. Precisely, my currency shamed me that day for none of my fault.

However, the story didn’t end here. There were private currency exchange houses (other than banks) in UAE who were exchanging INR without any questioning. But they would offer the exchange facility at a lower rate than the market rate.

The denial of exchange facility of the Indian currency at the banks in UAE, which one of my acquaintances working there in one of the leading banks revealed, forced customers to be at the mercy of these private currency exchangers and were compelled to purchase one Dirham at higher rates.

This personal experience of currency exchange is of course brief, but it directly leads to the untold story of the currency crisis in which INR was gripped in the post demonetization scenario.

Now coming back to the withdrawal of Rs.2000 currency note, let’s understand that it’s not an act of demonetization which we faced in November 2016. Basically, the Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 to meet the currency requirement soon after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetized.

Over a period of time, the printing of the Rs 2,000 note became subject of discussion as most of the experts were vomiting their concern over the ‘possible misuse of this high denomination note’. The printing of this note was finally stopped in 2018-19 as low denomination notes were adequately made available in the system.

Notably, there is a visible difference between the demonetized currency notes and the notes that are withdrawn from circulation. In demonetization a currency note becomes invalid from the day the decision comes into force. In case of ‘withdrawal’ of a currency note, the market would not get a new supply of the said currency note and the existing notes will remain legal tender but exhausted gradually.

Pertinently, some years back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had launched the drive to withdraw all banknotes printed before 2005 at the end of March 31, 2014. However, it was clarified that the notes issued before 2005 would continue to be legal tender. This meant that banks were required to exchange the notes for their customers as well as for non-customers.