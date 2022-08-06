Describing Modi as a national leader

I had the privilege to chair a panel discussion on the book with Economic Advisor Government of India Dr Anantha Nageshwaran, and well known Psephologist Pradeep Gupta as the two panelists.

The discussion and careful reading of the book persuaded me to review it. Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar in the preface to the book notes that the pursuits of the PM are different who has no attachment to power (notwithstanding Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s much later disgust that politics now we see is 100 percent power play).

One gets a glimpse of it in his speech when the PM after 2014 forcefully talked about toilets and asked parents to question their sons instead of daughters when they discuss the issues of safety for women.

As a result of this the Indian state under Modi according to Shobana Kamineni (the first women president of Confederation of Indian Industry and head of Apollo Hospitals and contributor to the book) has developed a new grammar of women empowerment.

India needs women as creators, entrepreneurs, achievers and leaders, and PM has sent out a strong message that for him good governance is all about walking the talk. The international day of ‘Girl Child’ on October 11, 2014 became the occasion for the PM to describe female feticide as a matter of shame.

Shobana Kamineni further states that as “head of a family with pioneering health care mission I have seen how the death of mother disrupts family and therefore we need 360 degree approach not merely attention during pregnancy and after delivery” The issue is not merely women development but women-led development.