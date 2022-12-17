Deserting Roots

"I fear, I can’t waste my talent by offering my services at that center”, Nazir told his immediate officer. “Well, you have been posted there and, as such you are supposed to work at that place”, his officer replied.

“It is difficult to work with these people. I can’t be helpful to them in any way. I have an expertise in a particular field that cannot be delivered there”, Nazir argued with his officer.

Hearing this, the officer lost his temper and ordered Nazir to leave the room, adding, “You have a basic MBBS degree to treat patients. Don’t give me silly excuses. By the way, it is not in my domain to transfer you unless I get a substitute for that center. I can’t afford to betray the people of that place as they have toiled a lot to get someone posted at their center”.