Devar-Lolab fire incident

The tragic death of two minor siblings in a fire incident at Kakadpatti village in Devar-Lolab lays stress on full preparedness of Fire and Emergency Services Department to launch quick fire fighting operations.
It also lays stress on further strengthening the department, wherever required, and measures to be taken by people to prevent occurrence of fire incidents.
The villagers at Kakadpatti alleged that the fire fighters reached late and by the time they arrived, three houses were gutted and two siblings charred to death.
They told media that as the fire was noticed they immediately rushed to fire station at Devar and informed the officials there. The officials at the fire station allegedly told them that the water tank in the fire tender was empty and there was no water stored in the tank.
The officials said they will first fill the water in the tank and then reach the spot. It took them some time to store the water and reach the spot. In the meantime the fire fighters from Lalpora fire station also reached but three houses were gutted and the two siblings had lost their lives.
Reports say the mother of the two deceased kids could not rescue them due to leaping flames but had earlier managed to rescue four other children. Her husband was out of the home at that time to attend a marriage function in the village.
The villagers said that had the fire fighters started the operation immediately, the lives of the two kids might have been saved. The fire and emergency services officials must be always ready to deal with such situations. They have been trained for that.
They should not be ill-equipped, which can delay their fire fighting operation. At several places because of their full preparations and swift action the fire fighters are able to save the lives of people, trapped Ain fire and bring the fire under control immediately.
Their services are being applauded also. But if there is complacency somewhere, it also needs to be addressed by the higher authorities and necessary action taken.
The authorities must also see to it whether there is a need for setting up more fire stations and recruiting more people. There are places in Kashmir which do not have fire stations nearby and in case of fire there is more likelihood of damage to life and property.
Efforts should be made to have more fire stations. People too must take measures to prevent occurrence of fire incidents. Carelessness sometimes leads to loss of lives and damage to property.
Incidents of fire increase during winter due to use of Kangris, bukharis or other heating appliances, so it is time to for the concerned department to be in a state of readiness.