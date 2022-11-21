Devar-Lolab fire incident

The tragic death of two minor siblings in a fire incident at Kakadpatti village in Devar-Lolab lays stress on full preparedness of Fire and Emergency Services Department to launch quick fire fighting operations.

It also lays stress on further strengthening the department, wherever required, and measures to be taken by people to prevent occurrence of fire incidents.

The villagers at Kakadpatti alleged that the fire fighters reached late and by the time they arrived, three houses were gutted and two siblings charred to death.

They told media that as the fire was noticed they immediately rushed to fire station at Devar and informed the officials there. The officials at the fire station allegedly told them that the water tank in the fire tender was empty and there was no water stored in the tank.