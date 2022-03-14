Devastation unlimited

As the military confrontation over Ukraine drags, it seems that old methods of bleeding each other through long drawn armed conflicts is being renewed.
Though the NATO, and the European states didn’t rescue Ukraine by way of direct military involvement, but the supply of weapons now seems like a return to the old ways of dealing with this new war.
So, how much we aver that the world has changed, it remains the same. Global powers have their own ways to achieve their ends, regardless of the human suffering it causes.
The people dying in Ukraine, or any other place, hardly matters when it comes to the strategic ends of any great power. What does that tell about the status of the human world. Plain and simple; our affairs are finally determined by power, and whosoever has that, calls the tunes.
All the nice things we have been saying for many decades after the second world war look like empty rhetoric. Our public intellectuals, high end philosophers, and great statesmen may keep saying that human life is supremely important, and every individual has rights that are to be upheld in any situation, but the reality on ground is totally reverse.
Within the sovereign, state borders we may have rules and regulation to save people from any aggression from any side, but in the international space matters are solely determined by the balance of power.
Things are finally determined by the states’ capacity to wield power, and their capability to wage war, or defend itself from an outside aggression. That all the sates are sovereign, and all peoples are equal is just a fancy rhetoric.
When the time comes global powers can invade any territory, and use any kind of weaponry to devastate bustling cities. It vindicates the eternal cynics who always believe that it is finally the military-industrial complex that shapes up the global politics.
Just because new weapons have to be built, sold, and then consumed, wars have to be created. Just because powers inherently demand more power, others have to be bulldozed.
In such a world, if it was Iraq yesterday, Ukraine today, it can be any other country tomorrow. Our periods of peace are finally under the shadow of a permanent war.