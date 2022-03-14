Devastation unlimited

All the nice things we have been saying for many decades after the second world war look like empty rhetoric. Our public intellectuals, high end philosophers, and great statesmen may keep saying that human life is supremely important, and every individual has rights that are to be upheld in any situation, but the reality on ground is totally reverse.

Within the sovereign, state borders we may have rules and regulation to save people from any aggression from any side, but in the international space matters are solely determined by the balance of power.

Things are finally determined by the states’ capacity to wield power, and their capability to wage war, or defend itself from an outside aggression. That all the sates are sovereign, and all peoples are equal is just a fancy rhetoric.