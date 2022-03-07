Developing the Districts of J&K

In its true sense, if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level, the district is indeed a basic unit. The good governance Index not only defines the rules of the game but also initiates and determines the structure of institutions. Keeping in view the growing population and indeed technological explosion, I believe, each districts for good governance should shape as:-

1. Establishing Medical College

Sending our bright students outside the country for medical education on huge payments is loss in multiple ways. Medical College with a Hospital, having facilities of Nursing and paramedical training should be the priority of the government for each district.

2. Establishing University as per NEP

A full-fledged university, in fact a multidisciplinary university as per New Education Policy (NEP 2020) should be the top most priority. The oldest degree college in a district can be converted, where we have expansion options, for the establishment of a university. The university should have office to mentor all educational institutions in a well coordinated way.