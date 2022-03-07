Developing the Districts of J&K

In its true sense, if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level, the district is indeed a basic unit. The good governance Index not only defines the rules of the game but also initiates and determines the structure of institutions. Keeping in view the growing population and indeed technological explosion, I believe, each districts for good governance should shape as:-
1. Establishing Medical College
Sending our bright students outside the country for medical education on huge payments is loss in multiple ways. Medical College with a Hospital, having facilities of Nursing and paramedical training should be the priority of the government for each district.
2. Establishing University as per NEP
A full-fledged university, in fact a multidisciplinary university as per New Education Policy (NEP 2020) should be the top most priority. The oldest degree college in a district can be converted, where we have expansion options, for the establishment of a university. The university should have office to mentor all educational institutions in a well coordinated way.
3. Establishing Agriculture College
Agriculture College in a district is the need of the hour. Agriculture Department have enough land (no doubt scattered) to establish colleges where periodical training programms can be imparted to in-services employees and farmers/growers. Agriculture Technology Parks should promote technology incubation and promote sustainable methodologies. It includes study of horticulture, forestry, conservation, natural resources, agricultural products, production of food and fiber.
4. Establishing Environmental and Ecological Institution
For this sector, if we can restore the running water channels which used to provide fresh water to thousands of villages for drinking, agriculture and for construction. This can be achieved with little investment and in association with environment enthusiasts and lovers. The banks of these water channels need to be guarded and protected at vulnerable places. SMC should make one special day for collection of Plastic and Polythene in each district. It will save our soil and soul.
5. Establishing an Engineering and Architecture Intuition
Present old Polytechnic Colleges need to be improved and converted into full fledged engineering colleges with all modern equipment. The construction agencies including PWD/R&B/CPWD/PDD/JS/IT should work in coordination for any construction and its utility and connect them with technical institutions. Put them in one campus, which will be responsible for the development of Public infrastructure and its proper utility in each district.
Bottom line
For achieving above goals, all institutions of higher learning should extend support to district administration for establishing the houses of wisdom. The competition between districts through the Good Governance Index will be of great benefit to the general public of Jammu and Kashmir.
The author is presently teaching Nanotechnology at NIT Srinagar
