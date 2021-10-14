We are suffering from countless ills like moral degradation, juvenile delinquency, elder abuse, mistrust in family, and human rights violation. Researchers, religious scholars, and social activists are working hard to unravel the causes and find remedies, But there is just a one common cause and one solution. Cause is deviance from the right path and solution is re kindling the dead souls, rejuvenating the spiritual roots, and connecting to Allah. The day when our conscience will wake up and we will believe that we are 24*7 under the surveillance of Almighty Allah, our every action is being recorded, and we will be accountable for our actions, we will tremble with fear before doing anything wrong. And if we commit any wrong, our conscience will not let us be at peace until we seek repentance.

But Alas! Nowadays wrong is not considered a wrong but a new norm. We lack “Deed e Qasoor”, insight into our faults. If we mend our relation with Allah and become true believers, we will bloom with peace and prosperity as we will become sensitive towards rights of others and our responsibilities. We will work productively and sincerely, as we will always try to earn “Rizq e Halal”. If we have a religious factory owner he will never do food adulteration, if we have a religious teacher he will never skip class, a true believer is loyal and dutiful, he will not indulge in wrong affairs. A true believer is dutiful to his parents and elders. He will not maltreat others and will be affectionate towards others. He will be a good spouse/good friend/good colleague/good professional as he always wants to please Allah and don’t want the wrath of Allah to befall him and thereby will always be on toes to become an obedient servant of the Lord.

Many mental health issues are the result of deviance from the path of Allah. A true believer is always happy as he finds meaning in everything; he trusts Allah and believes that whatever happen is for good. He always counts blessings while others remain busy complaining for their troubles. All the characteristics of happy people are within religious people; they show gratitude, they are altruistic, they are content, they are optimistic, they see everything in a positive way, they meditate and transcend above the worldly worries. They live in present without any worry for future. A true believer is high on taqwa and tawakal unlike we common people who trust Allah but in our hearts there is always some doubt and uncertainty. Many of us are sure about receiving positive response from parents/friends but are never sure when they seek help from Almighty - the in charge of everything between earth and heavens. They don’t know the power of almighty, who created us; who alternates day and night, summer and winter, life and death. Isn’t he to provide us what we ask. We can't have more or less than what is destined. No one can snatch from us whatever is meant for us. So there is no space for envy, jealousy, playing dirty games, or using unethical means. There are many people who don’t want success for the sake of success but to cherish the downfall of others. They never get satisfied. They always keep on aspiring for luxuries.