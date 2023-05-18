Digital Depression: A 21st Century Malaise

We are the part of digital world and digital usage is inescapable part of our lives. But our digital usage has turned into digital dependency and digital addiction. It has become a major public health issue affecting all age groups but mostly denarians( persons in the age group of 10-19 years) and vicenarians (persons in the age group of 20-29 years). It has led to digital depression.

Digital depression is defined as the feeling of restlessness, dissatisfaction, anxiety, loneliness and worthlessness caused to due to excessive use of digital media. It has different forms.

For example, we experience dissatisfaction with our life or looks, skills and status because we check the pics and posts of people enjoying their life and flaunting all the luxuries they have ; we envy them without realising that everybody has his own share of hidden struggles and troubles in their real life; which we cannot fathom through their reel life.

There are many couples who post their happy moment clicks but they are not immune to the conflicts and misunderstandings; there are many teenagers who upload their family get together videos; but deep down they also are experiencing issue of generation gaps.

There are many successful award winning doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, IAS and KAS officers who show case their achievements and we consider ourselves underprivileged in comparison to them without realising they also have been through tough times and failures.

Likewise there are many digital citizens who experience worthlessness and anxiety just because their friend list and subscribers are not at par with their competitors.

Many young buds develop depression because people don’t appreciate their pics and posts show casting their looks and skills. Many get depressed because they experience cyber bullying/ body shaming or people harass them and demean them.

As goes with roasting; many roasters in the race of getting more likes and views drag others to such extent that leaves a deep scar on the psyche of the roasted person. It has become a new trend that people upload videos of tongue slip of others and mock them ; or some upload the videos of mentally challenged or some upload the videos of elders or of journalists.

Tongue slip is a natural part of human communication but making fun of others and defaming them publicly is an offence which people are unmindful of ; and when these videos reach target person he/she and his family gets emotionally and psychologically affected; they get depressed.