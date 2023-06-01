Digital divide and elderly in Kashmir

Digital divide has resulted in the polarity between those who are having facilities available and are connected to digital world and those who are not connected to any digital network. Among the later, there are people of any of the age but those who are ageing and elderly are suffering worst at the hands of technology and digital world horizons.

They lack the basic infrastructure on the one hand, and on the other hand their digital literacy; they can’t handle the basic electronic gadgets like smart mobile phones and laptops. We can’t think of their other advanced skills to live in the digital age and handle internet at least to the minimum standards.

Digital divide has really divided the society and has brought digital stratification or digital polarity which is very visible on ground. Senior citizens are suffering not only in the day to day societal structures but also in the digital world scenario.

We are not capable to mainstream 17% population with the developmental aspects. Our holistic and sustainable development dreams are very far away. We would be facing one important crisis that is ageism and like feminism, ageism needs one more century to be discussed as an impediment in the way of empowerment of elderly people in the globe.