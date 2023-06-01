Digital divide and elderly in Kashmir

Digital divide has resulted in the polarity between those who are having facilities available and are connected to digital world and those who are not connected to any digital network. Among the later, there are people of any of the age but those who are ageing and elderly are suffering worst at the hands of technology and digital world horizons.
They lack the basic infrastructure on the one hand, and on the other hand their digital literacy; they can’t handle the basic electronic gadgets like smart mobile phones and laptops. We can’t think of their other advanced skills to live in the digital age and handle internet at least to the minimum standards.
Digital divide has really divided the society and has brought digital stratification or digital polarity which is very visible on ground. Senior citizens are suffering not only in the day to day societal structures but also in the digital world scenario.
We are not capable to mainstream 17% population with the developmental aspects. Our holistic and sustainable development dreams are very far away. We would be facing one important crisis that is ageism and like feminism, ageism needs one more century to be discussed as an impediment in the way of empowerment of elderly people in the globe.
The generation gap had already become very wide. Day by day the gulf has widened more in the technical age and it has become more difficult to bridge it. This may be due to many factors like:
1. Innovation is inevitable and change is law of nature.
2. Companies lure customers by new products and sophisticated features.
3. New software updates and lack of techno-care outlets in our society.
4. No awareness for digital literacy for older adults and others.
Elderly, who need our sympathy in turn get wrath of the high technical standards of society. The sudden onslaught of digital India might have brought cheers to the faces of teens and youth but it has altogether given nightmares to the ageing.
Elderly, especially those who are more than 70 are not only lagging behind in the race of digital world but some of them don’t even know about the race.
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to review all those documents in various base line key departments like that of social welfare, health care, revenue, banking sector etc. Whileas it was very welcoming aspect to bring transparency in the overall system of administration and government, at the same time the ICT component seems missing from the ground. While as people have very less digital literacy, for elderly and senior citizens, these things are very new and altogether alien.
To upload new documents like your Adhar card, Ration card, age and income certificates in various old age pension schemes has put a challenge for old age people as they know least where to upload them. There is already a scarcity of CSCs (common service centers) and Khidmat centers in many rural areas and towns.
Elderly have to travel very large distances and sometime they are duped by the operators as they don’t know about rates of uploading the documents. It may also result in the fraud and cheating instances.
The need of the hour is also to open senior citizen counters at these places as elderly can’t wait in long queues with the young people due to fragility.
The workshops to disseminate digital literacy to the older is also very mandatory. Young people should spend some time to accompany elderly to these service centers so that they may not be duped at these centers. Moreover Government should give some relaxation to the elderly people in those schemes which are elderly centric as for as uploading of documents is concerned.
Shahzada Saleem, State Resource Person, ICDS Govt of J&K
