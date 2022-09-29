Digital Forensics: It’s a Priority

In fact, recently authorities of various districts in J&K have issued an order to install CCTV cameras for security purposes. But the question arises here? Is the government keeping Digital forensics in loop, because in that case there will be not much need of such content to be publicised which even give a tip to culprits to think beyond his/her safety.

Such footage should have a confidential note and should be handed over to digital forensic for identification, preservation and analysis. Technology always helped us to come out from various harsh situations and boosted the work scenarios of the defence agencies like cyber police, army and court of law, but we are not getting benefited by the same by means of cracking the organisations behind those crimes; whether it is scams calls, technical support or to process identification during CCTV footages.

Digital forensics is the branch of forensic science dealing with the process of preservation, identification, extraction, processing, analysis, reporting and documentation of digital evidence which can be used by the court of law.

Digital forensics gets the evidence from every digital media that can be computer, mobile, CCTV Camera, SIM card, server or a network. In Identification level the team identifies the resources required after data is isolated and preserved securely.

In Preservation level and Analysis the main part is to identify tools and techniques to be used for processing, last level remains the documentation and presentation of crime scene including output of process digital evidences. The evidences are collected by the specialist in such a way that it has to be handled in an appropriate manner.

This will help the court to provide justice to the victim and punishment to the culprit. Generally, criminals leave a digital footprint such as the suspect’s IP address, Mac address, IMEI, CCTV footage, social media posts or using of their mobile for everyday use in change of traditional things and digital forensic specialists can easily track them and extract evidences.