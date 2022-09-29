Digital Forensics: It’s a Priority

In J&K, due to unpredictable situations we mostly subscribe to all news channels to remain updated. In a positive way we don’t only subscribe news to watch unfortunate happenings but have information and updates regarding progresses in our J&K being carried out by Govt.
During past few months we witness fast rate in upload of some incidents like CCTV footages of some horrifying road accidents, theft and other criminal offences which gets recorded into CCTV footages and then reach to public for identification or help.
In Social media platforms, while uploading, nobody keeps the protocols of violation standards in consideration that the contents are feasible for which age category; are they very horrifying and can affect mental health.
Scams, fake technical supports, bogus lottery claims, credit card fraud, cyber terrorism, pornographic video calls, online trafficking of illicit drugs etc., are giving sleepless nights to various categories of people who became victims to it or are concerned about families, friends and society.
In fact, recently authorities of various districts in J&K have issued an order to install CCTV cameras for security purposes. But the question arises here? Is the government keeping Digital forensics in loop, because in that case there will be not much need of such content to be publicised which even give a tip to culprits to think beyond his/her safety.
Such footage should have a confidential note and should be handed over to digital forensic for identification, preservation and analysis. Technology always helped us to come out from various harsh situations and boosted the work scenarios of the defence agencies like cyber police, army and court of law, but we are not getting benefited by the same by means of cracking the organisations behind those crimes; whether it is scams calls, technical support or to process identification during CCTV footages.
Digital forensics is the branch of forensic science dealing with the process of preservation, identification, extraction, processing, analysis, reporting and documentation of digital evidence which can be used by the court of law.
Digital forensics gets the evidence from every digital media that can be computer, mobile, CCTV Camera, SIM card, server or a network. In Identification level the team identifies the resources required after data is isolated and preserved securely.
In Preservation level and Analysis the main part is to identify tools and techniques to be used for processing, last level remains the documentation and presentation of crime scene including output of process digital evidences. The evidences are collected by the specialist in such a way that it has to be handled in an appropriate manner.
This will help the court to provide justice to the victim and punishment to the culprit. Generally, criminals leave a digital footprint such as the suspect’s IP address, Mac address, IMEI, CCTV footage, social media posts or using of their mobile for everyday use in change of traditional things and digital forensic specialists can easily track them and extract evidences.
Authorities should not rely on sharing the footages or any other digital evidence over social media platforms, but go through a very formal way to deal with the same as digital forensics have itself different branches to deal with like computer forensics, Mobile device forensics, Network forensics, CCTV forensics and a specialist from every branch should be called upon for solution and provide ease and justice to victim and punishment to culprits.
Apart from concerned authority it is the prime responsibility of our society and elder in the family to keep keen eye on the family, especially on children. What they are using over social media, internet, WhatsApp etc – use parental controls on devices and various other tools to track their activities to protect them fall prey in any crimes. It’s better to inform on concerned helpline numbers regarding accidents, fire incidents, cyber crimes in your locality or wherever you witness rather than capturing videos and uploading them on internet without keeping any protocol in consideration; and that can land you in trouble.
As per Section 65B in The Indian Evidence Act notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, any information contained in an electronic record which is printed on a paper, stored, recorded or copied in optical or magnetic media produced by a computer (hereinafter referred to as the computer output) shall be deemed to be also a document, if the conditions mentioned in this section are satisfied in relation to the information and computer in question and shall be admissible in any proceedings, without further proof or production of the original, as evidence or any contents of the original or of any fact stated therein of which direct evidence would be admissible.(Source indiacode.nic.in).
Khalid Mustafa, Management & IT Professional. Presently IT-Operations Manager at HK Hyundai