Digital lending apps

In view of the growing menace of identity thefts, the committee even suggested that each digital lending app should have publicly available policies regarding data storage, its usage and privacy; and data should be stored in servers in India.

“Data should be collected from the borrower or prospective borrower with prior information on the purpose, usage and implication of such data and with explicit consent of the borrower in an auditable way,” reads the committee recommendation.

The committee has found the trend still in a nascent stage, but lists some serious concerns, too. For instance, data privacy issues and unethical or illegitimate lending operations pose risks to financial stability given the pace at which digital loans are picking up.

A snippet of the committee report highlights the country’s lending space witnessing a ‘tech-tonic’ shift with loans increasingly being disbursed through digital means in recent years. It says that over 6% of all loans given by commercial banks in April-December 2020 were digital, a marked jump from less than 1.5% in 2016-17.