Digital Transformation in Healthcare

BY MUDASIR RAJAB

Digital Health is understood to mean “the field of knowledge and practice associated with the development and use of digital technologies to improve health”.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development1 emphasises that there is immense potential for human development to be accelerated, the digital gap to be closed, and knowledge societies to be developed.

Digital transformation of health care can be disruptive; however, technologies such as the Internet of things, virtual care, remote monitoring, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, block chain, smart wearables, platforms, tools enabling data exchange and storage and tools enabling remote data capture and the exchange of data and sharing of relevant information across the health ecosystem creating a continuum of care have proven potential to enhance health outcomes by improving medical diagnosis, data-based treatment decisions, digital therapeutics, clinical trials, self-management of care and person-centred care as well as creating more evidence-based knowledge, skills and competence for professionals to support health care.

The effectiveness and implementation of sustainable systems in delivering excellent, reasonably priced, and balanced care will be improved, and digital health will be appreciated and accepted if it continues to support equal and global access to high-quality health-care services, facilitates disease prevention, diagnostic testing, strategic planning, drug treatment, and hospice care, including before, during, and after an epidemic or pandemic, in a system that acknowledges patient confidentiality. The vision also aims to improve cross-sectoral partnership, innovation, and scientific and technological advancement. It acknowledges that as health systems and services become more computerised, digital health has the potential to significantly alter health outcomes if it is supported by adequate investments in democratic accountability, institutional framework, and working population capacity to support the necessary changes in digital systems and data use training, planning, and management. Digital health may influence the productivity and cost-effectiveness of care with this crucial investment in people and procedures, in line with national goals that outline a vision for the digitization of the health sector, and by enabling new business models in the delivery of services.