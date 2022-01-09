Digital world, virtual followers

More than being enthusiastic about connecting with their friends, acquaintances, and other people in social gatherings, the youngsters are mostly interested to know the views they get on their videos and to know how many followers they have. Some of them may be trend followers and some trendsetters. Moreover, there are some known as “influencers” who have built their reputation for their knowledge or expertise. However, there are other people as well who are famous because of the irrelevant and weird stuff they share, which is liked by people at large.

The idea of being a celebrity is now shifted to the number of views and followers. In this rush for gaining popularity, I have seen some young girls use social media platforms to create content that can be loosely termed soft porn. Their trend on one such platform is nothing more than saying a word or performing an action. If the content gets noticed, it becomes a hit, and the rest of the world follows it.