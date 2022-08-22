Dilapidated roads in Srinagar areas

The list of such complaints is long with no-one coming to the rescue of the affected people. There should be an end to such official callousness. The people in several areas of Srinagar must not suffer.

The government officials say that the average road macadamisation in J&K has been increased to 20.6 km per day in last three years as compared to 6.54 km per day before 2019.

They also state that the road length in J&K has increased to 41,141 kilometres and the percentage of blacktop roads has reached to 74 percent as compared to 66 percent in 2019.

Amid these official figures, the residents in affected areas in the city say they are moving from pillar to post to get their problems solved and that nobody is listening to them.