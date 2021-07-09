Dilip Kumar: He conquered borders

Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on July 7 at the age of 98. It was the measure of the man and artist that his death has been equally mourned by prime minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi--bitter political rivals in India—and Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. Modi recalled that Dilip Kumar was “blessed with unparalleled brilliance” and was a “cinematic legend”. Rahul Gandhi emphasised “His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come”. Imran Khan tweeted “…for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor”. He also remembered “his generosity in giving his time to raise funds for SKMTH when project was launched”. The SKMTH runs the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital which Imran Khan established in Lahore in memory of his mother who died of cancer. It is a non-profit institution which began operating in 1994.

Significantly, Modi also condoled Dilip Kumar’s death “as a loss to our cultural world”. This is entirely true for Dilip Kumar was part of the generation of artists who through the powerful medium of the cinema contributed to fostering many aspects of the cultural milieu of the country after independence. India’s moment had come with the attainment of freedom. As Jawaharlal Nehru said in his famous “tryst with destiny” speech “A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance”. It was important for the new India while maintaining its ancient cultural traditions to move the country forward with progressive ideas and transform a hierarchical society through the principles of equality and justice for all. For freedom to have true meaning India had to embark on a journey of democracy and move towards modernity. The generation of artists of whom Dilip Kumar was an outstanding star committed themselves to this task through their work. It was remarkable that they spread the message of the aspirations of the new India through their creative cinematic work which entertained even while it instructed with subtlety and finesse.