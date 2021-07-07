Dilip Saab: The Legend who changed the language of Indian Cinema

I won’t talk about his entry into the Maya Nagri when Bombay talkies owner Devika Rani interviewed him for his first film and chose her name as Dilip Kumar offering Jawar Bata in 1944 as that is known to everyone. Rather I would talk about his rising to the occasion of grand success with his first huge hit Shaheed in 1947 against kamini kaushal and successive hits post independent era as he crossed over into a newly formed nation, and blazed into the consciousness in the 1949 ‘Andaaz’, Hindi cinema’s first ‘triangle’ love story, sharing the space with childhood friend Raj Kapoor and Nargis. And when the success was tasted by him and he got firmly established then it was a steady stream of hits accompanied by critical acclaim and the never-ending adoration of a public hungry for stories with substance and resonance, and a star they could both revere and emulate.

The decade of 50,s proved a turning point in the history of Dilip Saab as he rose to pinnacle of his career with movies like ‘Aan’, and ‘Daag’, (Fetching him first ever Filmfare Award as Best Actor). Watching Ace Filmmaker Mehboob Khan’s lavish spectacle AAN in which Dilip Kumar is a brightly-costumed sword-waggler gave a sensational new urban Hero to the audience and his fan base had new numbers. And the same actor acts in Amiya Chakravarty’s ‘Daag’ a very desi romantic drama which has a poor boy trying to make good and win the heart of fair lady. It was almost as if he was prepping for Bimal Roy’s ‘Devdas’ (1955), in which the most famous lover in the movies turns to the bottle whenever he gets a chance, splitting his attention between his bachpan-ki-mohabbat Paro (Suchitra Sen) and adult fancy Chandramukhi (Vyajanthimala) and spouting dialogues still in vogue like ‘kaunkambhakt bardaasht karnekeliyepeetahai, main to peetahunkisaans le sakoon’. And don,t forget the same actor/director produced another gem Called Madhumati during the same period.

The magnum Opus “Mughal E Azam” gave a new dimension to the actor’s career and the industry itself. It changed the myth that Dilip Saab could be a stereotype as his royal presence in the blockbuster K.Asif Movie was a testament to the fact that he could play anything, rather he could play everything. And let’s not forget, he proved the critics wrong on many other occassions/films like in “Kohinoor” and “Ram aur Shyam” It was simply on the basis of his varied acting skills that Ace Fimmaker Satyajit ray had to describe him as the ultimate “Method Actor” who could bring in life any character on the screen.