Disadvantages of Religious Bigotry: Quotations and Diagnosis

DR SHUJAAT ALI QUADRI

In the strict sense of political science, only six countries are based on religion. Five of them are Islamic. The Vatican is a Christian country, but everyone knows that the entire existence of a country with a population of less than a thousand depends on Italy.

Out of these five Islamic countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania and Yemen, a relative peace prevails only in Saudi Arabia because of its better economic condition.

Saudi Arabia ranks better in the global indices of human living condition and quality of life due to its natural resources and economic dependence on the pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, i.e. Hajj, the centres of the Islamic faith.

We mean that not only the religion based state but the politics of religion has stopped the development and prosperity of those countries which may be democracies, but their conduct is fanatic.