Disappearing public transport

Commuters have started facing the problem of non-availability of public transport facility in Srinagar city in the evenings. It gets further aggravated as the autumn comes to an end and winter begins. The problem is not new.

It has been there for long, and no effort was made in past to solve the problem; and no efforts are in sight right now for its solution. Consequently, the people who travel in evening hours will have to continuously bear the brunt.

They are the people returning to their respective homes from their work places as also the people who are out for some kind of personal work. Immediately after the evening the mini buses and sumos, the main constituents of public transport in the city, start disappearing from the roads.