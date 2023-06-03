Disillusionment Trap

In the intricate land of Kashmir, where the majestic mountains embrace the polluted lakes, a silent battle wages on. A battle that is quite crucial and subtle. It is a battle fought not with any ammo, but with words and rhetoric.

Within this convoluted battleground, a group of self-proclaimed intellectuals (anti-actuals) casts a dark shadow over the aspirations of the younger generation, breeding disillusionment and instilling pessimism about the future of their homeland.

However, it is time to unveil the truth, to light a flame of hope, and empower the youth with a renewed sense of optimism for staying back and working in Kashmir.

These so-called intellectuals, in their pursuit of self-proclaimed erudition, inadvertently sow seeds of doubt and despair in the impressionable minds of Kashmir’s youth. Their tongues are tainted with pessimism, their minds clouded with cynicism.

They weave tales of desolation, painting a bleak canvas of our future. With their dismal narratives, they paint a bleak picture of the possibilities that lie in their homeland.

They overlook the immense potential, the untapped resources, and the boundless talent that exists within the valley. Their words, like toxins, seep into the psyche of the youth, stifling their dreams and aspirations, clouding their vision of a prosperous future in Kashmir.

While some individuals may choose to explore opportunities beyond the valley’s borders, it is important to acknowledge that not all youth can afford leaving their homeland for different reasons. Kashmir is their birthplace, their heritage and their identity.

It is a place that holds deep-rooted emotions, cultural richness and a sense of belonging. Brain Drain is not an option for everyone. Instead, we must focus on creating an environment that encourages the youth to live, work and thrive in Kashmir.