Disregard to life

BY AHSAN UL HAQ

The different styles of inhaling/smoking tobacco are: cigarette smoking, cigar, bidi (tobacco wrapped in tendu leaves) shisha/hookah (use of water pipes), and e-cigarettes.

The other smokeless tobacco inhalation includes chewing and snuffing. E-cigarettes and other vaping products are new versions of tobacco.

There are many different types of e-cigarettes in use, also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), with varying amounts of nicotine and harmful emissions.