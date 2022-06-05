Disregard to life
BY AHSAN UL HAQ
The different styles of inhaling/smoking tobacco are: cigarette smoking, cigar, bidi (tobacco wrapped in tendu leaves) shisha/hookah (use of water pipes), and e-cigarettes.
The other smokeless tobacco inhalation includes chewing and snuffing. E-cigarettes and other vaping products are new versions of tobacco.
There are many different types of e-cigarettes in use, also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), with varying amounts of nicotine and harmful emissions.
Smoking is one of the biggest preventable causes of premature death. Besides some external problems, like black lips, yellow teeth, halitosis, and gum disease.
It is one of the primary causes of serious and often fatal conditions, including heart disease and lung cancer.
Medically, more serious conditions may develop, including heart disease, bronchitis, asthma, lung cancer, respiratory disease, stroke, and many types of cancer.
Is this not a moral, religious, and ethical duty to know that this life has been blessed by God, and one would be asked for it. Every time you light a cigarette you disobey your God by declaring that your life is not worth living. No one can stop a smoker from smoking, the primary responsibility lies on the smoker to take the first step towards your smoke-free life.
A smoker does not need a cigarette to be complete his life. All the happiness, harmony, and tranquility and tension free life is already within. Every puff of smoke is draining your money, health, and what not. A stitch in time saves nine, as the saying goes, applies here as well.
If you decide firmly to stop smoking, no power on earth can stop you from it. Do not wait for a proper moment to stop it, and there will never be a perfect moment to quit smoking, “the secret of getting ahead is getting started”, as Mark Twain famously wrote. Let’s stop today, to make tomorrow lively.
(Author teaches English at GDC, Dangiwacha and can be reached at ahsanulhaq045@gmail.com)
