Diverting the anger

Pakistan cannot swallow the fact that India is progressing at a pace previously unknown in the region. The union territory Jammu and Kashmir is being transformed into a smart city and that the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Srinagar is being refurbished to give it a look somewhat similar to that of the Times square tower in New York.

All this is taking place at a time where the people of PoJK and occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are facing near starvation circumstances.

Government servants in PoJK have not been paid salaries for the past nine months and imposition of taxes in the name of fuel charges, increased billing rates on electricity and long hours of load shedding have not only devastated the day to day lives of the common man and woman but has resulted in hundreds of small business go bankrupt leaving hundreds of thousands of people unemployed.

As I sit down to write this piece, hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets to protest against what they consider was an unjust decision taken by the PoJK High court against their Prime Minster Tanveer Ilyas who was disqualified on April 11 for ‘contempt of court’.

Tanveer Ilyas’s only crime was that he had managed to secure a $15 million education project from Saudi Arabia that would have played an instrumental role in transforming the education sector of PoJK.