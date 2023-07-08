Dividends of peace: Some silver linings

Politics apart, if we explore the history of last five years, history’s strides can easily be explained in taking new directions along with globalism. We may not be able to erase the ills of paradigm shift of 1990s. It was mystification for different referent and disempowerment of nativity; its ramifications have not completely been lessened. The Pandits remain displaced. The educated middle class is demystified. Their families are disintegrating in nuclear town families, and nuclear families are unable to discipline their children. And families hardly have more than two children in their nuclear families.

They are passing through disenchantment phase, their silence is meaningful for a particular generation and age; but peace, they value most. While, the neo rich class, chunk of society well spread across the valley, as usual, is busy in their constructions of big houses, buying lands, swell properties and in expanding business.

They are in terms with the tide of time, in any direction. It makes the social representation of Kashmir complicated at micro and macro level. The adjustments with frozen mind of the past generation and flexible notion of future of the present generation have made families houses not homes. Youth on mobile sets and parents anxiously concerned with fragility of events. It is a question of adjustment with new realities.

There is some semblance in the valley that process of demystification is near to complete. Gradually, but willfully, the new educated middle class is coming to terms with the hard realities that it is all about economics in the world. Right and wrong, ideologies and faiths have one rationale to justify that globalism is governed by multiplicity of information and digital worldview.

The literary education and digital knowledge, while remain thrust of the present government, but by and large universities with traditional curriculum, apart from political scoring, is perceived not of much functionality. Most of the universities face this quandary, whether resource generation is the only purpose of the faculty and the administrator.

The institutional merit in the university should lead towards this goal, while a section put emphasis to invoke the tradition and come up with missing links in historical existence of classical notion of merit. In any case, it is primordial plunge or at best rationalizing mythology for economic purposes, as if, the Universities are companies headed by CEOs. It is not a happy scenario.