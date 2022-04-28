Diwali as deadline

Another commitment of Johnson and Modi pertained to India and the UK’s vision for eyeing the collaboration for manufacturing defense systems, spare parts, components and other related products under the “Make in India” programme through co-development, transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for meeting the needs of the armed forces of India and other countries.

Experts say that India and UK have taken important initiative and committed upto £75 million to roll out adaptable clean tech innovations from India to the wider Indo-Pacific, Africa and working together on international development and girls education.

On the expected lines, Johnson appreciated India’s neutral stand on Ukraine and its effort to persuade both warring nations to opt for peaceful and diplomatic means, thereby keeping its nation’s interest supreme besides preserving sovereignty.

India did condemn killings in Bucha but it refrained from directly criticising Russia since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February and did not condemn the invasion when voting was held on this issue in United Nations. Both sides were having unanimity over the strengthening of the future UK-India relations which could be based on closer defence ties which give priority to technology transfer and utilisation of ‘Make in India’ initiative and it could become a reality despite the ages old defence relations of India with Russia.