What exactly is Muhurat Trading?

As already stated, Diwali Muhurat Trading session is held in the Indian stock markets only. The brokers used to open the new settlement accounts for all their clients on the day of Diwali during the Muhurat trading session. The same tradition is followed today where investors purchase shares of the good companies so that they can hold them for long-term gains. Remarkably, Muhurat trading makes an investor focus on quality shares and to invest with long-term goals.

Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), initiated the ritual of BSE Muhurat Trading in 1957. The Diwali Muhurat Trading in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been conducted since 1992. Muhurat Trading time is ideal to buy and sell stocks due to the high trading volume.

It is considered a good time for both experienced and new investors and traders to profit from Muhurat Trading sessions. However, it is advisable to be vigilant as a new trader. Experienced day traders can benefit from this session as most investors/traders are buying or selling shares to acknowledge the day’s auspiciousness.

What are precautions to be taken while exploring the Muhurat trading window?

Investors have fervent belief that Muhurat trading brings them a lot of profit as Sensex would have a bullish trend. so, many buy and sell the stocks on the same day. However, while doing so, one has to be cautious as there are Muhurat trading sessions where the Sensex has seen a loss. Also, there are times when the Sensex has dipped on the day after the festival.

The best thing for any investor is to lookout for good company stocks that are showing high returns or good cash flows to invest.

What are the things which new investors should follow on the Muhurat trading day?

They will come across unsolicited emails and messages containing trade ideas to buy or sell shares. But they need to be careful about what they act upon. Trading with herd mentality and blind faith even on an auspicious day might lead to losses. Since the Muhurat trading window is open only for an hour, it makes sense to research the stocks well in advance before investing. Don’t forget to invest in stocks of different sectors to mitigate risk of losses as stock investing is loaded with high risk.

What is the difference between investing and trading?

It’s important to understand that being an investor is entirely different from being a trader in the share market.You are a trader when you buy a stock because you feel like making profits out of the price movement of the stock. You sell and buy stocks without having real interest in the company behind the stock. As a trader your focus is entirely on the performance of the stock rather than the company behind the stock and don’t hold them for a long time.

If you buy shares on the basis of performance of the company believing long term growth potential, then you are an investor. Here the goal of investing is to gradually build wealth over an extended period of time through the buying and holding of a portfolio of varied stocks for a period of years, taking advantage of bonuses like interest, dividends and stock-splits along the way. Notably, market dynamics suggest either be a trader or an investor. Don’t be both with the same stock.

What is share trading addiction?

If an investor is unable to control stock trading, it’s simply an addiction. In order to clear yourself as not a trading addict, you should ask yourself a few questions. Do you enjoy the challenge of trading even more than making money? Are you a big risk-taker? Are you willing to put large sums of money on a few stocks, depending on margins and on other credit lines for investing? Do you resort to bigger risks to erase your losses? Is it that the first thing you do when you get up and the last thing before you go to sleep is check the position of your stocks? Do you bet large portions of your investment portfolio on a few stocks?

If your answer to these questions is affirmative, then treat yourself as a victim of online trading addiction. Precisely, it’s an illness.

I haven’t seen people talking about this kind of affliction, but the addicts suffering from uncontrollable online stock trading are no less serious than what ails the gambler who can’t stay away from gambling. While talking in the local context, I have seen online traders here who do nothing else but remain busy in trading stocks and their tendencies are of a compulsive gambler.

How can one get rid of addictive trading?

First and foremost thing is to identify yourself as an online trading addict. Then the next step is harder, as you need to acknowledge that you need help for de-addiction. Don’t hesitate to seek help. However, it’s possible that once you identify yourself as a trading addict, you can help yourself in the self de-addiction process through will power. Further, stepping away from the stock market for some period and divorcing the market specific news as much as possible will strengthen effective dealing with addictive trading.