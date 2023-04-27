3. Autoimmune diseases: These are the conditions in which our immune system is dysfunctional and starts attacking our own body. The trigger can be our life style, some infections like bacterial and viral, smoking, alcohol and some genetic reasons. These can affect any part of our body like skin, eyes, hair, lungs, heart, kidneys etc.

Common symptoms are prolonged fever, mouth ulcers, hair loss, photosensitivity and rash, unexplained weight loss, whiteness of fingers on exposure to cold. Patients can also present with sudden kidney failure, stroke in a young age, interstitial lung disease and pleural and pericardial effusions and unexplained pregnancy losses. Common examples are SLE ( systemic lupus erythematosus) Scleroderma, dermatomyositis, Sjogren’s syndrome etc.

Most rheumatological diseases increase the risk of heart diseases, stroke and can be a silent killer like diabetes and hypertension if not treated timely.

Rheumatological diseases should be recognized as major diseases of public health concern. Early diagnosis and timely access to treatment can prevent further damage and burden on the individual and society.

By consulting a Rheumatologist these diseases can be diagnosed early and treated in time so that one can lead a disability free normal life. Therefore Do not delay your symptoms. Connect to your Rheumatologist.