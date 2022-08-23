Do we need old age homes?

What we have observed is that when an individual assumes a senior citizen status, he loses empowerment which he would have enjoyed during the prime years of his life.

Almost all empowerment machinery comes to a halt for him at this later stage of his life. For all his life he accumulates every comfort for his family, but is left uncomfortable as an elder. Of course, this doesn’t happen with all, but most of them suffer.

The celebration of the World Senior Citizens’ Day reminds me of a debate where college students dished out their opinions on various social issues. Actually, some time back, I had an opportunity to listen to a group of college students who were debating social issues during an innovative session organised by the college management.

The students deliberated on serious issues like child labour, need for an old age home in Kashmir, moral values etc. The 3-hour long deliberation was a strong reminder for all of us to address the problems eating up our society well under the nose of our consciousness.

Among the varied topics debated during the programme, it was a thought provoking question when the need of having an old aged home came up for discussion. Do we need such homes in Kashmir? A quick unanimous response is a big ‘No’.

Apparently, the ‘No’ is based on the argument that ours is a society where parents are not deserted by their children. Of course, the argument holds ground. But it’s not a deserting phenomenon alone which ignites a need to have an old age home. The fact is that in a geography like ours, unforeseen conditions have left elderly parents, whether rich or poor, in a lurch.