Documenting the Sufi Heritage

In few local Persian traditions Kashmir is referred as Baghi Suliman, the Garden of King Solomon. Interestingly there is a hillock in Srinagar, still pronounced as Kohi Suliman or suliman taing.

Most of us know that King Solomon is a historical character, well mentioned in the sacred Jewish, christian and Muslim Scriptures, and very much known as Prophet Solomon or Suliman (AS), who lived centuries before Prophet Issa.

This character is also mentioned in few curious local legends to have helped this water body to get drained off. This may have been the reason to title this land as Baghi Suliman, the Garden of Prophet Solomon. But this fact is not scientifically proved, it is only in local traditions.