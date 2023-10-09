The roads and highways network across the country has undergone a significant change for better particularly during the last few years. According to the reports the improvement has made the travel by roads shorter, easier, and smoother.

Amid this qualitative and quantitative change, there are still a large number of roads which need the attention of the concerned authorities. Due to lack of attention and delay in construction of such roads, the common people are suffering.

The Doda- Dessa-Kapran road in Jammu and Kashmir is one such project. Reports say that there is no headway in the construction of this road even as the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) was submitted four years ago. Since then there is no headway on the project. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the road is yet to be prepared.